Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $104.81. 4,301,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.