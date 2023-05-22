Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 106,991 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. 11,076,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,246,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.