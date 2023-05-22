Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.96. 693,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,667. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

