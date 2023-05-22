Argent Trust Co Has $12.06 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,147. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

