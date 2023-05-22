Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,052 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

ABT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.94. 1,107,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

