Argent Trust Co Purchases 288 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250,815. The stock has a market cap of $429.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

