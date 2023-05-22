Argent Trust Co Sells 1,350 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $86.50. 394,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

