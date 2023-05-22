Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $615,081,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $2,338,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.10 on Monday, hitting $249.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,516,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,873,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.59. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $253.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

