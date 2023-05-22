Argent Trust Co Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.62. 916,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.