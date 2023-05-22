Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Ark has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $913,855.71 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003352 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003072 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,099,968 coins and its circulating supply is 173,100,748 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

