ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.92%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -65.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.