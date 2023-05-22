ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.92%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -65.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

