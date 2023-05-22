Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.54.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

