Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $216.07 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average of $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

