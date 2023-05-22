Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Arvinas comprises approximately 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Arvinas worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 303,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,338. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.