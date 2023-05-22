Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Reaches $219.90 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00024707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $219.90 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,651.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00426747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00131512 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

