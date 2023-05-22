Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 255 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $491.84. 1,212,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,962. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $416.67 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

