Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $227.91. 515,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

