Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NIKE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.46. 7,838,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,427. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

