Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $538,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.26. The stock had a trading volume of 533,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,784. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

