Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $8.56 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.66. 1,271,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,597. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

