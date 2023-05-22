Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $990,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.85. 2,021,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

