Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 10,418 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.