Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 9,230 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,155. The firm has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $213.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.