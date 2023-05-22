Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $197.76. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

