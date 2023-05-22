ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
ASE Technology Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.97.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
