ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

