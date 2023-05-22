Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.83. The company had a trading volume of 529,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

