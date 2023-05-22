Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 828,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

