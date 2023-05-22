Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,499 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $208.30. 1,329,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,819. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day moving average is $199.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

