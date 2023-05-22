Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,763 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,245,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

