Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. 6,393,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

