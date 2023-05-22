Associated Banc Corp Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

