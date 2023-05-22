Associated Banc Corp Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.65.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

