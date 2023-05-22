Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,359 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,997. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

