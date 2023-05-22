AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 945,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,851,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.