AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 945,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,851,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.