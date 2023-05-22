AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

