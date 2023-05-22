AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
