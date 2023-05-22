Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 131.5% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asure Software by 78.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

