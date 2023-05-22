AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,139,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after acquiring an additional 961,923 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 233,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $16.31 during midday trading on Monday. 23,652,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,829,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.