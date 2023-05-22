Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 8.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 967,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,267,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $623,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,074.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

