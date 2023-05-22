Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $202.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.