Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Buys $23,380.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $23,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,158. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,373.25.

On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,598.25.

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.

On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12.

AVTX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $433,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

