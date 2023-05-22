Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,192,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 314,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

