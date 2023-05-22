Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

ASM opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.70 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

