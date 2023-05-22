Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE AXON traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $200.89. 143,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,270. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95.
About Axon Enterprise
