Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AXON traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $200.89. 143,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,270. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

See Also

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.