Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 750,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 131,479 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 783,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. 4,104,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,749,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

