Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.08. 793,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,764. The company has a market cap of $447.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.