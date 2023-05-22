Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YUM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.12. The stock had a trading volume of 348,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,023. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.