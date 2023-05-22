Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,482. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

