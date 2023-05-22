Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 916,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,199,000 after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in American Tower by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

AMT traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.82. 413,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.18.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

