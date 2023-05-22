Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$76.45.

TSE BNS opened at C$66.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$86.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$67.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6121281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

