Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 11,070 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.37.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.50. 28,839,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,287,273. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $318.28. The firm has a market cap of $775.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

